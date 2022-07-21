The team at a designer outlet store has been raising money for an air ambulance charity for the past year.

Boundary Designer Outlet staff have been raising money for Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance for the past year.

They were recently able to present the charity with a cheque for a whopping £3,903.

Boundary Outlet cheque presentation (58078562)

Boundary Outlet cheque presentation (58078564)

A spokesperson for Boundary Outlet said: “We would like to thank our customers and staff for their hard work in raising this fantastic amount and to let the customers know we are continuing to raise money for them again this year.”