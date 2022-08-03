Team members at Moy Park in Grantham have raised money for charity by baking some yummy goods.

The team raised £361 for Alzheimer’s Society by holding a bake sale on the company site in Gonerby Road.

Julie Pickering, senior customer marketing manager at Moy Park said: "We are proud to continue our support of Alzheimer’s Society, helping people living with dementia in our local communities and their families.

Piece of cake! Employees, Julie Pickering, Joe Oxby, Eleanor Gleave and Martin Tompkins at the recent Alzheimer’s Society cake sale at Moy Park, Grantham. (58305037)

"With these funds, the charity will continue to provide information and support to those affected by dementia while working to improve care and fund research.

"Our most recent cake sale not only raised funds for a deserving charity, but also brought our team together and allowed them time to enjoy a tasty treat."

The Alzheimer's Society has been Moy Park's charity partner since March 2021 as part of its ongoing community engagement, running alongside initiatives such as the £1 million community support fund that was established in 2020 to support organisations local to Moy Park operations across Europe.

The baked goods made by the team at Moy Park, Grantham. (58305063)

The bake sale took place on Thursday, July 22.

The Moy Park team at Grantham will be joining in future fundraising initiatives for Alzheimer’s Society, from walks and treks to golf days and cake sales.