Work is continuing on building the second phase of the Grantham relief road, despite the outbreak.

A number of large highways projects in the county have stopped, but work on the Grantham road will continue.

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for highways Richard Davies said: “I want to reassure residents that we will continue providing essential highway maintenance services during this trying time to keep the county’s roads safe for key workers and those making necessary journeys.”

Guidelines state construction can continue under strict precautions.

