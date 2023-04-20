Work has been done to improve pot holes in a retail car park after they were previously branded "diabolical".

Tarmac has been laid over the pot holes in the Grantham Retail car park, in Gonerby Road.

Paul Jones, who lives in Gonerby Hill Foot, previously said these pot holes were "disgraceful".

Work has begun on the pot holes to improve them in the Grantham Retail car park. (63660530)

However, since seeing the improvement work he said the car park "looks like a different place".

He added: "The work done already looks a million times better.

"I'm happy to see something being done."