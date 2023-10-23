A playground will close to children while improvements costing £160,000 are carried out.

The Spinney, set in woodland at Little Bytham is due to be shut from Monday (October 30) so that new play equipment can be installed and worn out items can be renovated.

The works include the installation of a new zip-wire, swings, look-out tower, climbing stack and space net.

Paths and the main driveway at the playground will also be improved.

Work is expected to take between six to eight weeks and during this time the site will be closed.

The project is being jointly funded by a £99,988 grant from FCC Communities Foundation and £60,000 from South Kesteven District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The aim of this spending is to offer a range of different play experiences and adventure opportunities for children and adults.

Dr Patrick Candler, chairman of The Bythams Woodland Trust Charity, which owns and manages The Spinney, is excited that the project is starting to take shape.

He said: “After two years of research and planning, it’s great to see our vision for this hugely popular community facility moving closer to reality.

“As soon as the half-term holidays are over, we will get on site to start work.

“We are extremely grateful for the funding that FCC Communities Foundation and SKDC have given us and we’re looking forward to opening up again to the public as soon as we can.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Penny Horne, from the foundation, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting The Bythams Spinney play area refurbishment project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families across South Kesteven.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”