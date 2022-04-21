Work is taking place today (April 21) on the plinth in St Peter's Hill ahead of the installation of a Margaret Thatcher statue to commemorate the UK’s first female Prime Minister.

The memorial is due to be unveiled later this year, although a date has not yet been confirmed.

Grantham Community Heritage Association, the educational charity that runs Grantham Museum, the Public Memorials Appeal charity and South Kesteven District Council remain in discussion about details of the final unveiling.

The plinth on which the Margaret Thatcher statue will stand, with the Guildhall and Grantham Museum in the background. (43390526)

Preparation of the 10ft granite plinth is the next stage of the project.

Once the work is complete the plinth will again be covered and the fencing around it returned.

The plinth and associated paving were installed on St Peter's Hill Green, close to Grantham Museum, in 2020 but progress on the project was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

