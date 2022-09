Work is underway on a project to restore Grantham’s historic shopfronts.

The High Street Heritage Action Zone programme aims to protect ‘at risk’ parts of the town centre and make them more attractive.

Two shops are currently being regenerated with grants from Historic England and South Kesteven District Council, with 11 more scheduled.

The former Grantham Burtons store (71 High Street) is undergoing a restoration Photo: Google (59465929)

The former Burtons building on the High Street is undergoing a £127,000 refurbishment, with £86,000 provided through a grant.

The art-deco shopfront will be returned as closely to the original 1930's design as possible.

This restoration has faced delays due to a shortage of materials and contractors, but it is set to be finished this financial year.

The regeneration of a shopfront at 68 Westgate is also due to be completed by November.

Westgate Hall, Grantham. Photo: LDRS (59465936)

The scheme is currently at maximum capacity, with a further 11 projects in development and is set to be completed by March 2024.

There is a waiting list from other businesses should any of those not go ahead.

Westgate Hall, which will be brought back into use as a fine dining restaurant, is the biggest of the scheme’s projects.

It will receive a grant of up to £300,000 for repairs if planning permission is granted.

The tenant is expected to spend around £100,000 to return the building to a shell condition, and a further £200,000 on the decoration, fit out and restaurant fixtures.

The council’s Finance, Economic Development and Corporate Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee will be briefed on the scheme’s latest progress next week.

A report says: "Grantham’s conservation area is currently considered ‘at risk’ by Historic England.

"The deterioration of the town centre heritage was of particular concern, and as such Historic England were keen to support the High Street Heritage Action Zone in Grantham.

"Without the intervention of the HSHAZ, it is likely retail properties within the town centre will continue to deteriorate, and historic features and character lost."