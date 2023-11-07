Two engineering workers have celebrated a significant work milestone.

Neal Edwards and Dave Johnson are celebrating 40 years of working at BGB Engineering, in Dysart Road.

A spokesperson for BGB said: “Congratulations to Neal Edwards and Dave (Jolly) Johnson for reaching a magnificent 40 years of service with BGB.

Left to right: Neal Edwards, David Holt and Dave Johnson

“Both engineers started - officially - in July 1983 as young apprentices and have never looked back since!”

Neal and Dave were presented with gifts for their long service by CEO David Holt and were also greeted with a large round of applause by those who attended the presentation.