Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Workers celebrate 40 years at BGB Engineering in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 07 November 2023

Two engineering workers have celebrated a significant work milestone.

Neal Edwards and Dave Johnson are celebrating 40 years of working at BGB Engineering, in Dysart Road.

A spokesperson for BGB said: “Congratulations to Neal Edwards and Dave (Jolly) Johnson for reaching a magnificent 40 years of service with BGB.

Left to right: Neal Edwards, David Holt and Dave Johnson
Left to right: Neal Edwards, David Holt and Dave Johnson

“Both engineers started - officially - in July 1983 as young apprentices and have never looked back since!”

Neal and Dave were presented with gifts for their long service by CEO David Holt and were also greeted with a large round of applause by those who attended the presentation.

Business Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE