Council tax and climate change are among the topics in this month's column by leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke. He writes:

Here in South Kesteven, we have all felt the effects of the Covid pandemic – and that includes the people who live here, our local businesses and visitors to the district.

More recently, increased cost of living pressures are impacting us all in a variety of ways.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council (57202477)

We must remember that often, when people take the time and trouble to get in touch with the council, it’s often because they don’t know where else to turn. So our job, as a responsible district council, is to support people through these times of uncertainty and provide them with the tools to come through.

The economic environment has been volatile, to say the least. We are all acutely aware that global events continue to have a significant impact at local level, not least through the rising cost of food, fuel and utilities.

Overall, the total financial impact of the increase in utility prices means SKDC is looking at a bill of almost £1,300,000 - up around £300,000 on the current year.

Our budget proposals for the coming year have been prepared in the context of those significant external events that continue to have a detrimental impact on the Council’s financial outlook.

Despite these significant cost pressures, South Kesteven District Council has worked hard to keep the increase in council tax down to 2.88 per cent; that’s just 9.6p per week extra for the average band D property.

The increase for 70 per cent of South Kesteven households will be less than that.

Bands A, B and C will pay less – band A’s increase will be just over 6p per week, for instance. Those in bands E, F, G and H will see an average increase of more than £5, but no more than £10.

And while SKDC receives less than nine per cent of the total council tax bill that we collect, this helps us to provide more than 100 services to residents and businesses.

To help further in the years to come, we are embarking on a range of initiatives to drive down costs while also contributing towards reducing our CO2 emissions.

South Kesteven District Council is committed to maintaining a clean and sustainable environment and we are playing our part to tackle climate change and preserving our planet.

On the social housing side, this includes focusing on energy efficiency investment, ensuring ongoing investment in compliance works and scheduled improvements such as replacements of kitchens and bathrooms, replacement roofing and installation of secure and efficient doors and windows.

The programme also continues the financial commitment to invest in the new-build programme and to put in place funding to deliver schemes at Swinegate, Grantham and Elizabeth Road, Stamford with further schemes currently in development.

Our approach aims to continuously improve our overall delivery of services, including good governance and staff and customer experience. In fact, we are shortly due to receive our final sign- off from the Housing Regulator for improvements to that particular service area.

It has also been announced that South Kesteven District Council is in the running for a prestigious national award, having been shortlisted in the Most Improved Council category in the Local Government Chronicle Awards.

These awards are all about best practice across local government, promoting and sharing work to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of services across the UK.

Simply being shortlisted is recognition of the hard work and dedication, on a daily basis, of all those striving to provide the best possible service to our residents and businesses, and we should all take pride in it.

So, for this accolade, as well as the important legwork behind our 2023-24 budgeting, I would like to thank our dedicated staff for their hard work, flexibility, loyalty and dedication in getting the job done throughout these difficult times.

It is thanks to them, working alongside us as your elected members, that we successfully deliver high quality services, week-in, week-out, ensuring that South Kesteven continues to deliver for its residents, for its businesses, and for its communities.