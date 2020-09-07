Home   News   Article

Works at Belton House and a solar farm are among Grantham area planning applications

By Marie Bond
Published: 16:21, 07 September 2020
There are the latest planning application received by South Kesteven District Council:

Long Bennington, S20/0669: Mr Sam Smith - one mobile home and one touring caravan for a traveller that works in forestry at land north of Bennington Bait, Valley Lane

Skillington, S20/1375: Skillington PCC - Listed Building Consent for the replacement of existing lead roof to the north/south aisles and transept, with apecan uginox FME tinned K44 stainless steel, replacement and/or overboarding timbers beneath new covering, at St James's Church, Park Lane

Hougham, S20/1412: Mrs Karen Shaw - construction of an all-weather equine turn out area in the rear paddock of the applicant's property at Chapel Farm House, Main Street

South kesteven District Council (25751526)
Folkingham, S20/1418: Mr Robin Lewis - replacement timber windows to the back of the house. They are being replaced with like for like timber windows double glazing at 1 Tannery Lane

Barrowby, S20/1423: Mr Neil Smith - replacement of the existing sash, replacement of glazed panel above the front entrance, replacement and reduction of window the rear, creation of a formal rear entrance at East View Low Road

Grantham, S20/1425: Mr Tupper - fell three leyland cypress and grind stumps at 38 Harrowby Road

Grantham, S20/1429: J. Sainsbury PLC - works described in the tree report at J. Sainsbury, London Road

Belton, S20/1430: Nicholas Sainsbury-Bow of the National Trust - listed building consent for a new external door and frame, the installation of a secondary steel handrail, revised position of roof top ventilation louvres and installation of a new air handling condenser unit at Belton House, Stables Restaurant, The Drive

Irnham, S20/1431: Sir James Benton-Jones -mixed broadleaves (G1) - Routine thinning, Ash and common alder felling, possible crown reduction at Irnham Hall, Corby Road

Foston, S20/1433: By-Pass Farm Solar Ltd - installation of a solar farm comprising ground mounted solar PV panels with a generating capacity of up to 49.9MW, including mounting system, battery storage units, inverters, underground cabling, stock proof fence, CCTV, internal tracks and associated infrastructure, landscaping and environmental enhancements for a temporary period of 40 years and a permanent grid connection hub at land south of the A1 (Foston by-pass)

Barrowby, S20/1449: Mr Wayne Desmond - rear and side extension to replace the conservatory, this will have a pinched roof and windows to match the house external walls will be finished in render/cladding at 28 Reedings Road

Grantham, S20/1441: Mr Darren Lane -replacement of existing bay window with single storey rear extension at 6 Sunningdale

Denton, S20/1444: Mr Brian McNulty - weeping willow to fell, whitebeam to fell, variagated conifer to fell, various leylandii conifers to fell at Ashwood House, Church Street

Long Bennington, S20/1453 and S20/1454: Mr and Mrs S. Haywood-Grey - proposed insertion of new window into existing converted annex and the erection of garden room office at 40 Main Road

Grantham, S20/1460: Mr David Docherty of the East Midlands Ambulance Service - extension to existing ambulance garaging at Lincolnshire Ambulance Service, 16 Beacon Lane

Grantham, S20/1462: Jacky Collins - single-storey side extension with pitched tiled roof and two Velux roof windows at 19 Belton Grove

Castle Bytham, S20/1463: Shearing - reduce a maple by three metres, remove a sorbus at 8 Castlegate

Westborough, S20/1471: Mr and Mrs Maycock - proposed external render to dwelling and proposed single storey rear /side extensions and detached triple garage at The Chestnuts, Town Street

