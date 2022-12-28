Bottesford's "world famous" duck race took place on Boxing Day and raised around £3,500 for charity.

The duck race, ran by the Vale of Belvoir Lions Club, saw 700 rubber ducks compete in the race which was raising money for CASY (Counselling and Support for Young People).

Matt Burton, president of the Lions club, said: "The weather was perfect for ducks and spectators and the turnout was fantastic. Families lined the banks of the river from the start through to the finish line.

Bottesford's 'world famous' duck race. (61574504)

"It was also a record year for duck sales with three full sets of race cards sold, which has resulted in us raising over £3,500 in profit for CASY.

"It was a lovely festive atmosphere bringing the community out together.

The finish line at Bottesford's 'world famous' Boxing Day duck race. (61574426)

"We have supported CASY in the past and are delighted to be able to do so again. They are a brilliant organisation providing much needed support for young people and to have a record duck race total really is a special way to have finished our Christmas fundraising this year."

Bottesford's 'world famous' duck race. (61574543)

Bottesford's 'world famous' duck race. (61574668)

Bottesford's 'world famous' duck race. (61574650)

At the finish line, Morris dancers performed and there was also refreshments served by St Mary the Virgin's Church in Bottesford.