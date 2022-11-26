The "world famous" Bottesford Boxing Day Duck Race will make a return this year.

The Vale of Belvoir Lions will hold the duck race on Monday, December 26, and it will commence at Washdyke Bridge in Bottesford at 11am.

It costs £2 to buy a numbered duck to compete with, and all funds raised will go towards CASY (Counselling and Support for Young People).

Bottesford Boxing Day Duck Race. (60873922)

A numbered duck can be bought from various venues including Bottesford Bowls Club, Danny's Chip Shop, Bottesford Coffee Shop, Bottesford Village Store, Taylor's Butchers, the Bull Inn and Co-op stores on Queen Street and Grantham Road.

They can also be bought at Little Jack's Farm, Hair Hut, Pizzini, The Rutland Arms, Sid's Fruit and Veg, Veitch's Hair and Co, The Royal Oak in East Bridgford and finally The Durham Ox in Orston.