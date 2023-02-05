Grantham-based travel consultant Lynne Page, of The Holiday Village, talks cruises in her latest column. She writes:

Die-hard cruisers explained why it could be a gamble waiting for a last minute offer on a cruise, as it’s mainly interior cabins that are available, reducing your choice of cruise considerably and last minute balcony cabins are often very expensive.

This is really not recommended for first-cruisers especially.

Interior cabins or staterooms are the cheapest rooms available on a cruise ship and are ideal if you don’t suffer from claustrophobia or sea-sickness, as there is no window or porthole.

However, I was happy with an inside cabin on my first cruise, just to get the taste of cruising.

You need to be flexible if waiting until the last minute to book, you may not get the exact itinerary you want or the specified room.

There is also the price of the flight to consider, if you are not sailing from one of the UK ports, as they can be more expensive if left to the last moment.

Outside of peak holiday season, there may be more chance of getting a last-minute deal as ships are likely to be quieter and cruise-lines like to travel with full ships.

It wouldn’t hurt to get advise from a cruise expert, they may find a deal that you haven’t and if you book early enough there is a chance you could be offered a free cabin upgrade.

If the cruise isn’t full, leading up to the sailing date, the cruise company want to sell the cabins so may offer an upgrade and then they can discount the inside staterooms for the last minute travellers.

Many experienced cruisers book their next cruise whilst onboard, taking advantage of ‘exclusive offers’.

Some book as soon as the cruise they have in mind is released and this can be two years or more in advance sometimes.

So my advice would be if you want to book a cruise, then do your research or talk to somebody who knows about crusing.