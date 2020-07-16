Home   News   Article

Wrecked fence latest in a series of criminal acts on Hills and Hollows in Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 15:11, 16 July 2020
 | Updated: 15:12, 16 July 2020

The latest in a series of acts of vandalism on the Hills and Hollows in Grantham has been highlighted.

Overnight on Tuesday, a fence was wrecked for the second time in two weeks.

The clerk to Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council says the mindless vandalism is just the latest in a series of criminal acts, including arson.

