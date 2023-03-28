A writer and artist has published a novel that was first serialised in a Grantham magazine.

Richard Coppin wrote his book Albert Dudley makes His Mark in the late 1990s and went on to serialise it in the Grantham Now magazine which he ran with his wife Andrea from 2007 to 2018.

Richard has rewritten parts of the book and has now published it on Amazon as a Kindle edition.

Richard Coppin has published his book on Amazon. (63245935)

The book tells the tale of Albert Dudley, a lazy layabout. Richard says: "Watching the clouds roll by seemed to be his one simple pleasure. Local people have cast him as the laziest man in the world; which he probably is. When inevitably his parents pass away, Albert is nevertheless fortunate enough to be left with a home completely paid for and sufficient money in the bank to do absolutely nothing with; a state of affairs made possible by the dogged diligence of his parents' lack-lustre yet prudent lifestyle."

The story concerns Albert's decision to go on holiday and his flight is hijacked, but Albert manages to save the day and becomes a hero, albeit undeserved. The story goes on to include assassination attempts and a love interest who isn't all she seems.

Richard adds: "This sets up a delicious ending, bringing this very enjoyable flight of fancy to a satisfying conclusion; proving in the end that being bone idle can sometimes actually save your life."

Albert Dudley Makes His Mark by Richard Coppin. (63244979)

The Grantham author, who also has had success with his darker novel The Curse of Beckett's Wood, says he got the idea for his Albert Dudley book from his children who often left their bedrooms untidy and would need nagging to get anything done.

He explained: "In a state of exasperation I declared that I was going to write a story about them and disgrace them into getting their rooms in order.

"Well, the idea of a tale about two lazy brothers never seemed to gel, but the idea of creating a story about a bone idle character began to develop. I began to imagine a book about a lazy good-for-nothing who despite his own idleness became an international hero."

The story of Albert Dudley was born and more than 20 years later is a published book.

Richard is also a talented artist who has illustrated information boards in Grantham and designed logos for numerous businesses and organisations.

Albert Dudley Makes His Mark is available here as a Kindle edition on Amazon, priced £2.99.