A Grantham writer has written a new song for an upcoming play that is in support of local dementia organisations.

Andy Antony has written ‘We Are All Lost’ for St Peter’s Hill Player’s production called ‘Bothered and Bewildered’.

The play is in support of the Alzheimer’s Society, and money raised will be donated to local support groups.

Andy said: “Dementia affects so many people and so this is a hard sell.

“The play is tastefully written and has some comic moments provided by dear Dame Barbara Cartland!”

Tickets are still on sale for the production at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/bothered-and-bewildered-by-gail-young.

Performances will take place at the Guildhall Arts Centre from Thursday, October 12, until Saturday, October 14.

Evening performances take place on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm and a matinee show at 2.30pm on Saturday.