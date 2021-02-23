A flash fiction competition has been launched by a Grantham organisation.

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, the Grantham Writers Group are holding a flash fiction competition.

All entries must be 300 words maximum and have the title 'The Iron Lady'. The title is not included in the word count.

This is an open competition, all writers are welcome, aged 11 plus. You do not have to live in Grantham or even in the UK, to enter.

Prizes are to be awarded on Saturday October 9, during the group’s anniversary month. First prize is £100 and the second prize is £50.

In addition, there is a £20 Book Token prize for the best entry from anyone still a pupil at school, under 19 years old on April 1 2021.

There will be a new cup awarded to the best entry written by a member of the Grantham Writers Group.

Founding member Peter Clawson has decided to have a cup made in celebration of the group’s best known writer, playwright Eric Chappell.

Former member Eric has given his blessing and support to the cup and the competition. Eric is a playwright, best known for the sitcom Rising Damp. He was born in Grantham in 1933 and has written at least 25 plays and 10 comedies for television.

Current Grantham Writers Group treasurer and chairman, Lisa Geary hopes the competition will give budding writers a focus in what’s been a difficult year for the group, which held regular meetings in the town before lockdown began in March 2020.

She said: “Many groups have been meeting on zoom, but some of our members aren’t big internet fans, so it’s been harder for us to keep in touch with each other this last year.

"Hopefully regular meetings will be able to start again in the not too distant future. The group had been holding a weekly meeting at the Grantham museum on Saturday mornings at 10.30am and a monthly meeting on the third Monday of the month at 7.30pm at the Senior Citizens Club on Welham Road."

The competition has clear rules including a maximum of two entries per writer. There is a fee to enter of £2.50 per entry (free for school children). Entries can be received from March 1.

The closing date for entries is 12 noon on Monday September 20. Entries can be emailed to granthamwriterstoo@gmail.com or posted to Grantham Writers Flash Fiction Competition c/o 45 Harrowby Rd, Grantham, NG31 9ED.

For more information including a downloadable copy of the entry form, the full rules and how to make payment for entries please visit: https://granthamwriters.co.uk or the Grantham Writers Facebook page.