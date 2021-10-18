A group of writers have celebrated their anniversary with a cake and competitions.

On Saturday (October 16) the Grantham Writers marked their 30th anniversary with the celebratory cake and a Flash Fiction Competition.

The competition entries were judged by the Reverend James Farley. The entries were up to 300 words on the subject of The Iron Lady.

Rev James Farley and winner Sarah Tarlow (52362898)

Sarah Tarlow was awarded first place and a prize of £100, followed by Sheila Barker in second place.

Valerie Odell won the Eric Chappell Cup for the best entry by a current member of the Grantham Writers Group.

The £20 book token was won by Jim Gleed of King's School, who had the best entry by a young person under 19.

Rev James Farley presenting Valerie Odell, vice chairman of Grantham Writers Group, with the Eric Chappell cup 2021 (52362883)