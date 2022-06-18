A Grantham writer has contributed a short story to a book which is raising money for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Sheila Barker's story 'Vision of Peace' is about a prisoner which she wrote some years ago, inspired by the story of Terry Waite.

The story has been included in the book Hope for Ukraine. All proceeds from the book are being donated to the Sunflower of Peace Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to helping Ukrainians affected by the horrific invasion.

Sheila Barker (57399448)

Sheila said: "I was really pleased to be included in the book. It all goes to the Ukrainians and it's nice that Tim (the publisher) is doing this because they need all the help they can get."

Sheila is currently writing a series of books about an alien for young adults. She has written a number of short stories over the years which have been published and read on radio.

Tim Saunders, publisher of Hope for Ukraine, said: "Publishing this book is the best way that I can help Ukraine. Words are extremely powerful. Positive words even more so. It took me a while to decide what I could do to help and did consider other fundraising initiatives but for me nothing was as powerful as art and literature.

"Then I thought about how many of us in the west are guilty of taking hope and freedom for granted. These two themes have become the focus of this book. I have been overwhelmed by the interest in this publication from the media as well as from poets, writers and artists.”

You can buy the black and white paperback version of the book here and the colour paperback and ebook version here.

The work of over 40 contributors from across the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia has been published in Hope for Ukraine, which is available as an ebook and paperback from amazon.