The grand old horse chestnut tree in Wyndham Park has revealed its age after it was cut down last year.

The tree, which had been growing near the pavilion for many years, was cut down after it died and was taken away for safety reasons.

The council held a competition to guess the age of the tree as part of the park celebrations to mark its completed restoration in a

£1 million Heritage Lottery funded project.

The horse chestnut tree in Wyndham Park, pictured in 2006, which had to be cut down in 2018. (6301073)

Alannah Vyse won the competition after guessing it was between 160 and 170 years old.

Elizabeth Bowskill, secretary of Wyndham Park Forum, said: “Going from my ring count the tree must have been planted (or grown – it could have grown in situ from a conker as these were fields at the time) between 1842 and 1852. I intend to prepare a timeline across the tree ring (on a clear Perspex sheet not direct on the trunk) and mark key events – world events not just what happened in Grantham or the creation of Wyndham Park.

“The tree ring/chestnut slice will hopefully be displayed in the visitor centre when it is finished – and we will need to create a support for this rather than having it lean against the wall.”