Grantham park's grand old horse chestnut reveals true age
The grand old horse chestnut tree in Wyndham Park has revealed its age after it was cut down last year.
The tree, which had been growing near the pavilion for many years, was cut down after it died and was taken away for safety reasons.
The council held a competition to guess the age of the tree as part of the park celebrations to mark its completed restoration in a
£1 million Heritage Lottery funded project.
Alannah Vyse won the competition after guessing it was between 160 and 170 years old.
Elizabeth Bowskill, secretary of Wyndham Park Forum, said: “Going from my ring count the tree must have been planted (or grown – it could have grown in situ from a conker as these were fields at the time) between 1842 and 1852. I intend to prepare a timeline across the tree ring (on a clear Perspex sheet not direct on the trunk) and mark key events – world events not just what happened in Grantham or the creation of Wyndham Park.
“The tree ring/chestnut slice will hopefully be displayed in the visitor centre when it is finished – and we will need to create a support for this rather than having it lean against the wall.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.