A yarn shop in Grantham held an event at the weekend as part of the UK's first Yarnstravaganza.

Purl A Row, located in Watergate, joined in the celebration of yarn shops from 10am until 4pm on Saturday.

Lucy Crossby, owner of Purl A Row, said: "The event was extremely successful and I will definitely do it again.

Lucy Crossby, owner of Purl A Row. (59448424)

"The turnout was amazing, and it was more than I expected. The sit and social drop in was popular too.

"There were lots of new faces as well as familiar ones and people had travelled several miles just for the event.

The UK's first Yarnstravaganza is taking place across the country. (59389833)

The Purl A Row shop based in Watergate, Grantham. (59389664)

"I think the highlight for me was just the general buzz the shop had and how everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves."

Yarnstravaganza, organised by the UK Hand Knitting Association, celebrates yarn shops across the country.

The Purl A Row shop based in Watergate, Grantham. (59389881)

There are events running in yarn shops across the UK until September 24.