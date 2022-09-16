A Grantham yarn shop is taking part in the UK's first Yarnstravaganza this weekend.

Purl A Row, located on Watergate, is holding an event as part of Yarnstravaganza on Saturday, September 17, from 10am until 4pm.

Yarnstravangza is organised by the UK Hand Knitting Association, and it is celebrating yarn shops across the country from September 17 until September 24 with events and goodies for people to get their hands on.

Lucy Crossby, owner of Purl A Row, said: "It's a shout out for yarn shops.

"I am taking part because I am part of the UK Hand Knitting Association and I am all for supporting local businesses.

"It is also a good way to encourage people through the door."

Purl A Row has a range of activities on across the day. Lucy will be unveiling the store's up-and-coming autumn and winter yarn collections.

There will also be demonstrations from Fulbeck Fibres, showing people how they can turn fleece into yarn they can spin.

There will also be sales and special offers on products.

As a supporter of independent businesses, Lucy is excited for the event.

She added: "They (yarn shops) are the crux of the high street.

"If you don't have independent shops then it makes it boring and there is no variety."

Find out more about the yarn shop at www.purlarow.co.uk.

Purl A Row first opened earlier this year in April.