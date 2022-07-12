The pupils at the Allington with Sedgebrook Primary School have been celebrating a year of sporting success.

Over the last 12 months, the school's sports teams have taken part in many events including the Small Schools’ Swimming Gala, All Stars Cricket Festival, a badminton tournament, mini red tennis, the Meres gymnastic competition, Bee Netball and a local triathlon.

Jo Leech, a teaching assistant at the school, said: "We are so proud of the determination, perseverance and effort the children have put into these activities.

The children at the Allington with Sedgebrook Primary School are celebrating a year of sports success. (57912333)

"We are fortunate to have had lots of exciting and motivational coaching either as part of our PE lessons or alternatively at one of our after-school clubs.

"With the support of the school staff, parent volunteers and Inspire+, our children have been able to access and succeed in so many incredible sporting disciplines, reflecting brilliantly the words of our school motto 'Together, our light will shine!'"

The school is also current champions of the Small Schools’ Sports Day, the mixed football and mixed rounders competitions, quick sticks hockey, the Grantham cricket tournament, under 9 girls team gymnastics and mini green tennis.

Their football and cricket teams also went on to represent Grantham in the county finals.