Yellow lines have been painted outside a Grantham school after a meeting was held to discuss the use of the school's car park.

A meeting was held to discuss the safe use of the car park at Poplar Farm Primary School at the beginning and the end of the school day.

The school stated a number of reasons why the lines have been placed there in a letter to parents and carers at the end of the school term this year.

The yellow lines painted outside of Poplar Farm School. (58788558)

One reason concerns parking outside the school. In November 2021, Lincolnshire County Council received concerns about parking on Helmsley Road, outside the school, from nearby residents.

These concerns included parking on both sides of the road, speeding and verbal abuse.

The county council conducted investigations and visited the location on several occasions and decided to introduce waiting restrictions on parts of Helmsley Road, Arundel Drive and Penrhyn Way.

Another suggestion was longer drop-off times.

The school day begins at 8.45am and finishes at 3.15pm which the school states is "within the legal white paper guidance."

The staff and local board discussions considered these timings to be appropriate.

Some parents favoured an American-style drop-off for the school, in which parents could drop off their children in a designated area without parking up, however it was decided this scheme would not be possible for several reasons including:

Staff members have various meetings and duties before school starts and cannot supervise drop-off in the car park.

It would need several members of staff to operate such a scheme and there is no budget for employing extra staff to do this.

The school has to ensure budgets are used to provide high quality education opportunities for the children.

Helmsley Road is not very wide and also has a bend towards the brow of the hill. Any queuing cars from a drop-off system may compromise safety for other drivers and pedestrians.

Poplar Farm has been accredited as a Green Flag Eco-School and so, as a community, it should be encouraging the children to walk, scoot or bike to and from school where possible.

In a consultation meeting, it was briefly discussed whether changing the entrance and exit would provide clearer visibility and better traffic flow.

However, after discussions with the site manager, it was pointed out the current entrance slows traffic down because of the angle of the turning so the current entrance and exit will remain.

Poplar Farm School also informed parents of the expectations it has around parking outside the school. These include:

Courtesy and good manners when using the car park. Verbal abuse to anyone will not be accepted.

Parents and carers are encouraged to drive appropriately. If there are no spaces available, then they should not use the car park, double park or block the waste disposal area.

Parents are asked to respect disabled parking spaces.

The school added: "As the school grows even bigger, parking will continue to provoke more discussions but, in the meantime, let's all be vigilant at the busy times of day and look after one another to keep our community safe."