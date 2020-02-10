Home   News   Article

Yellow warning issued for snow in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:47, 10 February 2020
 | Updated: 16:01, 10 February 2020

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow for the Grantham area until 7pm tonight.

Snow is now settling on the ground and roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

AA Roadwatch has reported hazardous driving conditions due to snow on A607 between Melton Mowbray and Grantham.

There is also slow moving traffic throughout Grantham.

Send in your snow pictures to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

Church Street. (28854935)
St Wulfram's Church (28854941)
Swinegate (28855090)
Weather warning, (28853255)
