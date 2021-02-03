A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office over this weekend.

Cold conditions will persist through the weekend across the county of Lincolnshire and into the following week with some disruption from snow and ice possible.

The warning begins on Saturday (February 6) at 3pm and ends at 11.59pm on Monday February 8.

Church Street in the snow. (28854935)

According to the Met Office, there is "a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel."

There is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

The Met Office also warns that "There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off" and "a small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable."