The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for today and tomorrow (Sunday and Monday, February 20 and 21) for Grantham.

The weather warning, which lasts until 3pm tomorrow (Monday), warns that gusts could reach up to 50mph.

It comes in the wake of Friday's Storm Eunice, which caused widespread disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind. Photo: Met Office

The Met Office is warning that transport delays are likely, and trees and branches could be damaged, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.

Power outages are also possible.

If you're affected, email: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk