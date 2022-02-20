Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind for Grantham

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:19, 20 February 2022
 | Updated: 08:19, 20 February 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for today and tomorrow (Sunday and Monday, February 20 and 21) for Grantham.

The weather warning, which lasts until 3pm tomorrow (Monday), warns that gusts could reach up to 50mph.

It comes in the wake of Friday's Storm Eunice, which caused widespread disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind. Photo: Met Office
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind. Photo: Met Office

The Met Office is warning that transport delays are likely, and trees and branches could be damaged, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.

Power outages are also possible.

If you're affected, email: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

Grantham Weather Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE