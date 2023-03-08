The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice in the Grantham area.

Spells of snow and icy patches predicted to hit Grantham and the surrounding villages could cause travel disruption today and tomorrow morning.

Drivers are being urged to leave more time for journeys and to check their vehicles are equipped for the weather.

National Highways, the RAC and Network Rail are among those warning commuters to be prepared for treacherous conditions

The Met Office has warned bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible. Some rural communities may be temporarily cut off.

Power cuts may occur and other services may be temporarily affected, while untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable with a chance of injuries from slips and falls on snow-covered or icy surfaces.

The yellow warning continues through Thursday and into Friday.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: "With a sudden switch to considerably colder conditions, the potential for vehicle breakdowns increases significantly. If a car struggles to start, the battery either needs charging – by taking it for at least a 30-minute drive – or is a sign it’s about to fail and will need replacing. It’s vital tyres have plenty of tread as good grip is essential in cold conditions. Any tyres that are well-worn and approaching the legal tread limit should be changed as a matter of urgency.

"Drivers should also ensure their tyres are free of damage and are inflated to the correct pressures. We also strongly recommend drivers check their cars’ oil and coolant levels and top up if necessary."

The forecast has also prompted Network Rail to ask commuters to consider travelling home 'earlier than usual' as it warns of the potential for further disruption to train services later this afternoon if the weather worsens.