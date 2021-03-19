Yet another bridge strike as lorry gets stuck in Grantham

A lorry became stuck under Harlaxton Road railway bridge this afternoon.

A reader posted a picture of the lorry heading out of town and getting jammed under the bridge.

The lorry has since been removed but caused traffic congestion in the area.

The lorry struck Harlxton Road railway bridge. (45314350)

Last year, Network Rail said Harlaxton Road Bridge was joint seventh in the country's most struck bridges, with 13 strikes between April 2019 and March 2020.

Barrowby Road bridge also made the list, ranked as the 19th 'most bashed' bridge in the nation, with eight strikes over the same time period.