A Yogathon has raised over £1,100 for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice.

The sponsored charity event took place at Little Gonerby School on Sunday June 26.

The session was led by the yoga teachers from the Active Balance Yoga Teacher Training School.

The Yogathon took place at the Little Gonerby School to raise money for St Barnabas Linconshire Hospice on Sunday June 26. (57576750)

Stefan Cunnington, the founder and principal of the yoga school said:"The Yogathon was a wonderful opportunity for people to come together and support a worthy cause!

"The atmosphere was joyful and there was a real sense of community.

"The participants had a great time reconnecting with old friends and meeting new people.

"Graduates from our Yoga Teacher Training School, Active Balance Yoga, delivered Sun Salutations and yoga sequences.

"The practice left participants energised and invigorated despite the challenge."

The Yoga in Grantham school has been running for over 17 years, and has "built up a wonderful community of students", added Stefan.

Currently, the Yogathon has raised £1,100, but they will find out the grand total in a few weeks.

Stefan added:"We are absolutely delighted and we are humbled by the generosity of local people who have sponsored participants and donated funds.

"Despite the financial pressures many are experiencing, nevertheless, it is evident that people want to make a difference.

"It also demonstrates how much the community value the work of St Barnabas Hospice.

"Many have been touched by the high standard of compassionate care the Hospice and its dedicated team have provided for loved ones."