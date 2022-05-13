A three hour yogathon is set to take place for a worthy cause.

On Sunday, June 26, people across the county will be taking part in a yogathon for St Barnabas Hospice, a charity that provides free high quality and compassionate end of life care and support to patients, families and carers.

The yogathon will take place from 10:30am until 1.30pm at Little Gonerby Infant School in Grantham.

Poster for St Barnabas yogathon (56657634)

Anyone can take part in the 108 Sun Salutations challenge, but there will also be gentle yoga suitable for all abilities.

Organisers say that anyone can come along and join in, even if they have never tried yoga before.