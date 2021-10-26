An extended four bedroom detached property has been put on the market for almost £1 million.

The chalet style home, located in Bottesford, Vale of Belvoir, is set in the grounds of nearly three acres and has a guide price of £950,000.

There are three reception rooms and two bathrooms in the house, which has oil fired central heating.

An aerial shot of the property. Photo: Rural Scene

In addition to the main house the property also has an established kennel and cattery business.

The business is based in the boarding kennels, which include 40 dual dog kennels and 20 dual cat chalets, and had been awarded 5 stars by the local authority as a modern boarding facility.

There is also a two storey brick barn on the grounds, with planning permission for a conversion to a holiday let.

The house exterior. Photo: Rural Scene

Bottesford has a good range of facilities, including a doctors, dentist, shops and restaurants, and a school less than a mile away.

The property is just 1.7 miles from Bottesford Train Station or eight miles away from Grantham railway station.

This location is also near to the Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire borders, with no nearby neighbours, and so has lovely views over farmland across the Vale of Belvoir and Belvoir Castle.

The living room. Photo: Rural Scene

The dining room. . Photo: Rural Scene

One of the four bedrooms. Photo: Rural Scene

The inside of the barn. Photo: Rural Scene

The cattery exterior. Photo: Rural Scene

The property and kennels. Photo: Rural Scene