A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire a stunning, substantial and contemporary country home set in a one of the most sought-after parts of Rutland enjoying open views over parkland to Burley House.

The property offers extensive, stylish accommodation appointed to the highest of standards throughout and includes a gym, an indoor heated swimming pool, a games room and a cinema room.

The accommodation extends to more than 10,000 square ft arranged over three levels.

The Pavilion in Burley

On the ground floor, an entrance hall gives access to a cloakroom/WC, a preparatory kitchen, a boot room.

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room gives access to a sitting room and a separate dining room area.

From there, you can access the gym, which leads to the pool room where there s a heated indoor swimming pool.

An overhead view of The Pavilion in Burley

The rear hallway gives access to the master bedroom, which is arranged over three storeys with access to the dressing room on the first floor and the en-suite bathroom on the lower ground floor.

The guest bedroom suite is also arranged over three storeys and incorporates the bedroom with a sitting area on the ground floor and a dressing area with an en-suite bathroom on the lower ground floor.

There are two further bedrooms, each with their own en-suite shower rooms.

On the first floor, there is a home office and a further bedroom.

The Pavilion in Burley is on the market with Murray

On the lower ground floor, there is a large games room, a cinema, a laundry room and a store room.

Outside, double gates give access to the area of hard standing for a number of vehicles and leading to a triple garage.

There is also a Mediterranean-style inner courtyard and about 1.5 acres of delightful gardens and grounds with panoramic views over the adjacent parkland to Burley House.

The games room at The Pavilion in Burley

Properties of this calibre are rarely available in this area, and internal viewing is the only way to fully appreciate the scale and quality of accommodation on offer, according to estate agent Murray.

The Pavilion, in Home Farm Close, Burley, is on the market for £2,650,000.

For more information call Murray on 01572 755555.

