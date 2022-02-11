Two young schoolchildren from the Grantham area collected their prizes after winning a drawing competition.

Early on Sunday morning, at Wyndham park, the young artists turned out to receive their awards for winning the competition, which was run by Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

The event was launched at the Sunrisers' last market stall, looking to showcase the talent of young people and in the end there were two outstanding winners.

Jessica Mart and Ellie Morgan collecting their prizes. (54826218)

Sunrise President Kevin Hale said: "It was wonderful to see the quality of the entries, but these two young girls were exceptional, and I am proud to present them with their well deserved prizes."

Joanne, mum of Jessica Mart said after the presentation: "Jessica is 8 years old. She didn't like, but loved everything. The bag, the card and then the pencils in such a fancy case, it was Christmas all over again - thanks so much!"

The other young winner Ellie Morgan was "so excited and pleased with my prize".

Kevin added: "This was such a success that we are looking at running a similar event at our next market stall. So all you young budding artists, look out for the Sunrisers on the market very soon."