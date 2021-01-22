Young award-winning photographer showcases talents on the web

A young photographer who recently won credit in a national competition is showcasing his talents after setting up his own website.

Henry Rose, 12, of Caythorpe, won a runner-up prize for his close-up picture of two giraffes in the competition run by the RSPCA.

Henry said: "I love taking pictures of nature from around my local village.My favourite subject is nature and wildlife.I am very proud to have been the runner-up in the RSPCA Young Photographer of the Year competition 2020, in the Under 12 category.

Gallery1

"I get my inspiration to be a photographer from my Dad and my older cousin Matty. I update my portfolio every few months."

Henry's dad Duncan says his interest in photography has blossomed in the last two years, after he regularly began taking photographs of wildlife and nature when on family walks, either on mobile phones or often using his parent’s SLR camera.

Duncan said: "Many very early mornings have been spent getting up before sunrise and walking around the Caythorpe countryside to find the elusive perfect photograph!"

In October 2019 Henry and his dad set up a website for Henry to showcase these talents – www.HenryRoseGallery.com

The photographs on the website are sorted by the four seasons and he has now got two years' worth of his best photographs per season on show.Next year Henry and his dad plan to further develop the site to add a regular mailing function for newsletters for the many subscribers and possibly a gift ordering service.

Henry was born in the Bay of Islands, New Zealand in 2008. It was while there that Duncan discovered his own interest in photography, winning a few competitions to get his photographic work featured in calendars.

Henry attends Priory Belvoir Academy, Bottesford. He has three younger brothers, Charlie, George and Arthur.