A young ballet dancer has been recognised for her “exceptional potential” in the International Dance Teachers’ Association theatre dance awards.

Belle Perks (13) a student at DancePointe Studios in Grantham reached the finals of the ballet performers category and received a special commendation alongside the Gladys Thorpe Memorial Award with a £200 bursary prize.

Her mum Sara said: “We’re so pleased and proud of her and all the support she has received from Dance Pointe during what has been a difficult time for young dancers and dance studios.

Belle being presented with the Gladys Thorpe Trophy at the DancePointe Studios by IDTA examiner Linda Cook. (49358142)

“This is a special award and was presented to her with the following statement: The Ballet Faculty is pleased to present a Bursary Award and a Memorial Trophy to a young dancer who displays exceptional potential in classical ballet from the performers section.”

The International Dance Teachers’ Association is a leading dance qualifications awarding body and membership association for professional dance teachers.

It defines standards across the widest variety of dance forms, examines performance for both professionals and non-professionals of all ages, develops skills and professional practice for members, and promotes the love of dance across a dynamic, global community.

Belle Perks (49358140)

Sara added: “Belle took her intermediate level exam in September 2020 and was awarded a distinction with a 96% grade, the highest in her school. The examiner chose to nominate her for the IDTA Awards.

“Eight awards are granted in ballet, theatre craft, tap, and modern jazz at higher grade and performers level. Over 500 candidates out of more than 7,500 are nominated each year and those who are successful are awarded a trophy and a cheque to further their dance career.”

Belle, who lives in Barrowby and is a pupil at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School in Grantham, started dancing when she was just five years old and it’s now her ambition to go to ballet school at either 16 or 18 years of age.

Her mum added: “Rosie Johnson, the principal at DancePointe, is getting really good results considering she only started putting the girls through grades a couple of years ago. She has formed a good relationship with the IDTA teacher and has just opened more studios in her building which is phenomenal for a local school.”