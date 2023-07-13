A “up and coming” rock cover band aged between 12 and 14 years old will be performing at a popular festival.

Triggered, who formed in September 2022, will be performing at Knipfest on Saturday, July 22, at the Kesteven Rugby Club.

The band is formed of Harmony Chapman, 13, Myah Squires, 13, Finnlay Round, 14, and Josh Scott, 12, who are all from Grantham.

Left to right: Josh, Harmony, Finnlay and Myah.

The youngsters are “excited” to perform at Knipfest and “help to raise money for some worthy causes”.

Simon Scott, Josh’s father, said: “Triggered are a really talented up and coming rock covers band from Grantham with a lot of potential.

“Whilst they cover a variety of rock songs, they are hoping to start writing their own songs in the near future.”

Harmony, the band’s lead singer, has been singing since she was two years old. She has been “heavily influenced” in musical theatre and is performing in MJH Productions Oliver, as the Artful Dodger in August.

Myah, the bass guitarist, has been playing for four years. Her musical influences include Kiss, Bon Jovi and Guns and Roses, but she loves rock music from all eras.

Left to right: Myah, Harmony, Finnlay and Josh

Finlay, the band’s drummer, has been drumming since he was eight years old. He plays drums, with calm and concentration which has earned him the name of the Grumpy Drummer, but he “loves every minute”.

Josh, the youngest member of the band, is the group’s guitarist. He has been playing guitar for three years after he started it as a lockdown hobby.

Josh has just taken his Grade 6 exam and is waiting for his results.

The band has performed at a number of charity festivals including the Recruiting Sergeant, in Great Gonerby and Party on the Park, in Long Bennington.

For more information on Triggered, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086268490456.

The band is open to perform at any local events and can be contacted via its Facebook page.

Knipfest returns for the 13th time this year and will take place from 3.30pm until 10.30pm.

The event raises money for local cancer charities and is held in memory of Julie Copley, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010, aged 41.