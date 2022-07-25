A new four piece band with members aged between 10 and 13 will open a festival for their first gig.

Class Act, a band of youngsters formed at Melody Music Rooms in Grantham, will open the 12th iteration of Knipfest, a popular charity music festival taking place this Saturday.

Having formed in April, the band are set to debut on stage at Woodnook, home of Kesteven RFC and the site of Knipfest, with a half hour set of rock covers starting at 3.45pm.

Class Act. From left: Myah Squires, Eva Peberdy, Sam Bickmore and Josh Scott. (58218621)

Langar's Eva Peberdy, aged 13, provides the vocals for Class Act. She also plays the piano and her favourite band is The Killers.

On the guitar is Josh Scott, aged 11, who is also from Grantham.

Josh has been playing guitar for two years and loves playing classic rock as well as blues music, and enjoys the work of Queen, Metallica and Green Day.

Grantham's Myah Squires, aged 12, plays bass in the band, having picked up the instrument around three and a half years ago.

She loves rock music and her favourite bands are Kiss and Bon Jovi.

On the drums is 10-year-old Samuel Bickmore from Grantham, who passed his grade 8 drumming exam with distinction back in March.

He has been playing drums for four years and loves all types of rock, pop and punk music. His favourite bands are Foo Fighters and Rise Against.

Sam said: "I’m so excited to play in front of a large crowd at Knipfest and to play with Josh, Myah and Eva."

Knipfest has been held since 2009 as a tribute to Julie Copley and raises money for Cancer Research UK.