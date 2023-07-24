A rock cover band aged between 12 and 14 years old performed at a popular festival at the weekend.

Triggered, formed of Harmony Chapman, 13, Myah Squires, 13, Finnlay Round, 14, and Josh Scott, 12, performed at Knipfest on Saturday (July 22).

The band formed in September 2022 and are all from Grantham.

Triggered, a Grantham band, performed at Knipfest 2023.

Simon Scott, Josh’s father, said it was a “really proud moment” for all of the parents watching the band.

Simon added: “It was great to see all of their hard work and dedication really paying off.

“The crowd was incredible and really supportive.

“Triggered members will never forget this moment, and they are definitely hungry for more!”

Although it rained on the day, this did “not put people off”, added Simon.

The event raises money for local cancer charities and is held in memory of Julie Copley, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010, aged 41.

Left to right: Myah, Harmony, Finnlay and Josh

Simon concluded: “Huge thanks to the organisers of Knipfest for another memorable day and for giving Triggered the opportunity to show what they can do.”