After three years, the county's young environmentalist awards are back.

The Lincolnshire Young Environmentalist Awards, run by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, recognises and rewards the hard work and commitment of young people towards the environment.

The awards are open to young people aged 13 years and under and the deadline to enter is Sunday, March 19.

Richard Pennell, chair of the awards organising committee said: "We’ve seen heightened environmental awareness amongst children in recent years, we know they are taking action but too often, their voices aren’t heard.

"If you are aged under 13 years, we want to hear from you. Tell us about what you are doing to improve your local environment, live more sustainably or help wildlife.

"This could be within the school environment, as part of a club such as the scouts or something you are doing as an individual."

Entries are welcome from schools, youth groups such as scouts and guides, and also individuals under 13 years old.

The winner will receive £300 and those who make it to the finals will receive £150 each.

A spokesperson for the awards said: "Through the Lincolnshire Young Environmentalists Award, the actions of young people across Lincolnshire can be showcased and ideas can be shared."

Six of the award finalists will be invited to a day of events at Whisby Nature park on Wednesday, May 24.

Anyone who wants to enter, can use the online form at www.lincstrust.org.uk/lincs-environmental-awards/enter.

They will need to write a short description of 200 to 300 words about their project.

After the closing date a judging panel will shortlist the projects.

The shortlisted entrants may be visited by a judge for a short dicussion and tour if appropriate.

Finalists will then be invited to give a short, ten minute presentation to a judging panel at the Education Centre, Whisby Nature Park, Lincoln on the morning of Wednesday, May 24.