A female falcon was rescued yesterday (Thursday) after it suffered with an injured wing.

The young female peregrine was spotted in Bottesford by resident Julie Davis, who notified Don Pritchett.

Don is notified by residents when falcons are spotted, and he then lets Malcolm Robbins of Raptor Rescue know. Malcolm, with the help of Keith Waterfall who is the local monitoring volunteer who works with Bottesford Church and other peregrine experts, managed to help the bird.

Malcolm Robbins helped to rescue the female peregrine. Photo: Don Pritchett (62634719)

Don said: "After being reported by Julie - who had seen it flapping on the floor and seeking shelter in a nearby hedge, she took me to the bird.

"The bird had been grounded because of an injured wing. [This] could have been the result of an accident or attacked in the air.

The hedge where the bird found shelter. Photo: Don Pritchett (62635013)

"All three of us were pleased and relieved the capture was so easy."

Dom is now awaiting news from Malcolm as to what the bird's injuries were and its recovery prospects.