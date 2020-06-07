Home   News   Article

Grantham filmmaker captures uncertainty of youth in her latest documentary

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 07 June 2020

A young filmmaker has captured the doubts and dilemmas facing students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maddie Barnes, of Old Somerby, has created the short documentary ‘Uncertainty Is...’ to give her peers a platform to voice their concerns about their exams and their futures.

The 17-year-old is a student at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School and, like many others her age, has had her A-levels cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

