A young fundraiser has paid a visit to a new housing estate after its developer donated £100 to his sponsored double marathon.

Six-year-old William Butler, from Swayfield, cycled 26 miles and ran 26 miles in the summer holidays to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

In thanks for the donation from Allison Homes, William went to meet some of the team at its The Orchards development in Corby Glen and show off his bike.

Allison Homes team member donates £100 to William Butler, 6, pictured with his mum, Rebecca D'Arcy. (60183423)

His mum, Rebecca D'Arcy, said: "William raised £700 in total for the challenge he completed, both his running and cycling marathon, and sold lots of fruit and veg he had grown in our garden to people in our village to help his fundraiser. We are so proud of his efforts to help others."

Samantha Hart, sales and marketing director at Allison Homes Central Region, said it was a "real honour" to support "a brilliant young man".

She added: “What he’s managed to achieve at six years old is truly remarkable, and contributing to his noble goal felt like the least that we could do.”

To donate to William’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/R-D-ARCY4