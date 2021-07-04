A sports and countryside holiday scheme is to be held in the Vale of Belvoir this summer.

The activity days, for youngsters aged seven to 12, will be run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust for eight days, from August 9 to 12 and from 16 to 19, at the Belvoir Cricket Ground in Knipton.

Activities will include cricket skills and games, basketball, orienteering, short tennis, base hide and seek, dodgeball, rounders, tri-golf, archery, fishing and visits from the birds of prey, gamekeeper and working dogs.

Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust will run activity days during the summer. (48819340)

The cost is £25 per day (9am to 3pm) or £85 for four days.

The trust was set up to inspire children to lead healthy active lives through sporting opportunities and access to outdoor learning. It reaches over 3,000 youngsters each year, including those with special needs, and with plans for a purpose-built facility at its base at Knipton on the Belvoir Estate, hopes to double that number over the next decade.

For more information and a registration form email neil@bcctrust.org.uk

Numbers are strictly limited so it is first come, first served.