An independent jewellers was rewarded for its enthusiasm and knowledge of their business.

James Rudge and Natalie O’Brien, owners of MD Jewellers on Westgate, won Independent Retailer of the Year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Having moved to a larger store in December 2019, the pair’s expansion of the business and ambition impressed the category judges.

Independent Retailer of the Year was judged by Debbie Rogers, of The Boutique.

She said: “Natalie and James impressed me so much with the way they have moved and expanded their business, but also the way they have put their mark on their business.

“Their knowledge of the business is second to none at such a young age. Their enthusiasm and ambition is amazing and I for one cannot wait to see what is next. This is why they deserved to be Independent Retailer 2020.”

James went into more detail about what the award means to himself and Natalie, and their exciting plans going forward.

How did it feel to win the award after a tough year?

It really has been a tough year for most of us. For us, though, the shining light was the honour of being recognised as one of the best businesses in the area; to triumph in such a difficult retail environment has been a real boost for us.

We have always believed in Grantham and hopefully by us winning awards will show other independent shops looking to open in the town that the rewards are out there.

Why do you think the business stood out to the judges?

I think we represent independent businesses, particularly retailers. We listen to feedback, adjust, focus on our customers’ journey with us and put ourselves in their position to reflect on where we can improve.

Our customers are people, people with stories, with emotions and needs and we see them as individuals. MD Jewellers aims to give a retail experience as memorable as the jewellery we sell and make.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business?

We are an independent husband and wife jewellery retailer. We are a working goldsmith with an onsite workshop offering our customers a one-to-one tailored service, from repairs and restorations to one-of-a-kind bespoke future heirlooms.

We are focused on customer engagement and experience and are wholeheartedly passionate about what we do.

How have you adapted since Covid?

Covid has introduced many obstacles for us, from being closed for months to only allowing a few people in store at a time. We of course adhered to all Government guidelines when it came to sanitising, acrylic screens and social distancing in store.

Jewellery is such a tactile item, people need to touch and try items on; unlike clothing stores we had to offer this to customers, so we invested in an LED sanitising unit to keep jewellery safe for customers to handle.

We focused heavily on social media during the long lockdown periods, mainly for engaging with our customers and giving something back.

We ran an online children’s colouring competition with Easter eggs up for grabs, promoted kindness and support when people needed it most with our ‘Be Kind’ campaign, where we gave away 10 silver pendants.

We also ran a national NHS key worker giveaway where one lucky lady won a pair of diamond earrings.

In store, we have made a few visual alterations and improvements and behind the scenes we have invested in new workshop equipment to come back even stronger.

What are your plans for the coming year?

We will continue to grow and flourish and continue doing what we love. We will be expanding our team throughout the year and focusing heavily on customer service, as always.

We are excited by some new jewellery lines due to be released, one of which being an in-house, eco-friendly jewellery collection, which we are particularly passionate about.

With our new workshop equipment, we are able to offer more workshop services, but of course we look forward to catching up with all of our customers whom we haven’t seen since Christmas.