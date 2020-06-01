Young litter pickers pictured cleaning 'horrendous' mess left at Denton Reservoir near Grantham
Published: 17:39, 01 June 2020
| Updated: 17:40, 01 June 2020
Two young men have been spotted cleaning the litter left at Denton Reservoir.
The unidentified pair were pictured litter picking this morning [Monday] at the local beauty spot.
Last week, pictures of large gatherings of youngsters and "horrendous" litter were seen on the banks of the reservoir.
Read moreEnvironmentGrantham
More by this authorMatthew Taylor