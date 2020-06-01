Home   News   Article

Young litter pickers pictured cleaning 'horrendous' mess left at Denton Reservoir near Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:39, 01 June 2020
 | Updated: 17:40, 01 June 2020

Two young men have been spotted cleaning the litter left at Denton Reservoir.

The unidentified pair were pictured litter picking this morning [Monday] at the local beauty spot.

Last week, pictures of large gatherings of youngsters and "horrendous" litter were seen on the banks of the reservoir.

