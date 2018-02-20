Young Oasby musicians to celebrate group’s fifth anniversary with Grantham concert

The young musicians of the Oasby Music Group are looking forward to celebrating their fifth anniversary.

It’s been an exciting year for the group, first working with world famous violinist Nicola Benedetti and cellist Leonard Elschenbroich, then this month enjoying a coaching session from the Villiers String Quartet.

Violinists practise with the Oasby Music Group.

To mark the anniversary, over 60 local young talented string players will take to the stage in a variety of ensembles from trios and quartets to large string chamber groups. The concert will take place at St Wulfram’s Church on Saturday, March 17, at 3pm.

It will include performances from the very youngest players, aged 5, to the most advanced. The audience will be treated to music ranging from Purcell and Parry to John Williams’ Harry Potter and Bernstein’s West Side Story. The concert will also feature Paganini’s Cantabile with soloist Agatha Parkin and Telemann’s Double Viola Concerto with soloists Annabel Stevens and Erin Vinter.

Tickets for the concert cost £5 for adults and £3 for children of school age. Younger children can enter free. For tickets email lauragardinerviolin@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased on the door. Refreshments will be available and there will be a collection for St Wulfram’s Church.

To find out more about the Oasby Music Group and its work in the area, visit www.oasbymusicgroup.co.uk or {http://www.facebook.com/oasbymusicgroup|www.facebook.com/oasbymusicgroup