Young people across Lincolnshire are being urged to get their covid vaccination, following confirmation that 18 to 34-year-olds accounted for one fifth of hospital admissions nationally last month.

The statistic was revealed by Amanda Pritchard, the new chief executive of NHS England, who also confirmed that the proportion of patients aged 18 to 34 in hospital as a result of covid has increased nearly four-fold from 5.4 per cent at the peak of the winter covid wave in January, to more than 20 per cent in July.

Rebecca Neno, director of covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Clearly these are concerning numbers for all of us and they very clearly show the potential risk involved in not having a covid vaccination.

Covid-19

“None of us are bullet proof, although we may feel that way particularly when we are younger, and this disease is not bothered about age. The simple truth is if you are unvaccinated you run a very real risk of getting seriously ill or even dying.”

As per the warning given by Amanda Pritchard, young people are not immune from covid, and the best way for them, and all of us, to get the maximum protection is to be vaccinated.

“We continue to work extremely hard across the county to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated, since this is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends,” said Rebecca.

“We still have vaccination sites across Lincolnshire, including our two mass vaccination centres at the Lincolnshire Showground and PRSA, Boston, and we are still offering walk-in vaccinations.”

There has been a notable slowdown in take up of the vaccination amongst younger people right across the country, including in Lincolnshire, with some thinking the benefit of being vaccinated does not outweigh concerns they have about side effects or the hassle of getting an appointment.

Rebecca said: “It’s no coincidence that across the country covid case rates are highest for people in their 20s – my message to them is two-fold.

"Firstly, if you have any doubts, concerns or questions just come and talk to us. We will do everything possible to give you the appropriate information to make your own informed choice and to help you sort the fact from the fiction.

“Secondly, I don’t think it could be easier to get vaccinated than it is in Lincolnshire. You can either book an appointment online via the national booking service or by calling 119.

"Or you can just turn up and get vaccinated as a walk-in at one of our vaccination sites. We are here for you but please don’t leave it until it’s too late."