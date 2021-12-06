The town centre was full of festive joy this weekend as Grantham's Christmas lights were switched on.

Crowds gathered in the Market Place on Saturday for a day of seasonal fun, as a wide range of performers provided entertainment.

Visitors made good use of the food and craft stalls available, and enjoyed a visit from Santa Claus.

Ella Tapson, a LIVES first responder, switched on the lights. (53538020)

Special guest Ella Tapson, a first responder for the charity LIVES, was on hand to formally light up the town for Christmas with the switching on of the Market Place Christmas tree.

The 23-year-old, who recently won South Kesteven District Council's Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty Community Award, has volunteered for LIVES since June 2018 and is now well on her way through paramedic training.

The tap-dancing turkeys were back in Grantham to entertain and spread festive cheer, with numerous music and dance acts showcasing their talents to the watching crowd throughout the day.

Crowds gathered in Market Place for the light switch on. (53538011)

Among those providing entertainment were Zoe Pettit, Grantham School of Dancing, Nataly Arbon, the Rock Choir and Georgio King.

