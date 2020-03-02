Budding young rock stars took part in a live gig last week as part of a ‘build a band’ workshop.

Ten youngsters attended the four-day workshop, hosted by musicians Pete Coppin and Dave Stephens, at Melody Music Rooms, in Westgate, Grantham.

Youngsters were split into three bands according to their age and skill level and given the chance to rehearse and record music in a professional studio.

Band workshop. (30129869)

Pete opened the music school with Dave two years ago and started hosting the workshops to give local youngsters a taste of what being in the music business is really like.

Pete said: “The final step is performance and each band got to perform the two tracks they had worked on in the workshop. We work alongside the Alive Church in Grantham who provide us with a fantastic venue to host our final performance. This also gives friends and family a chance to see what the students have achieved.

